Practice report: Calvin Ridley dominant vs. talented Dolphins secondary

More practice news and notes

First-team LG Josh Andrews left practice with what was later explained as a cramp, though exchanging a starter in the middle of a series – Jalen Mayfield stepped in with the first team -- actually proved to be valuable to an offensive line that will inevitably be presented with similar situation during the regular season. Generally speaking, the left guard spot remains open. Mayfield and Drew Dalman are still vying for a starting position that Andrews simply hasn't secured. …Chris Williamson had a nice pass breakup early in this practice, showing athleticism and aggressiveness getting to the ball. … DL Marlon Davidson and CB Kendall Sheffield remain sidelined with undisclosed injuries, but both players made the trip to South Florida with the team. … EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji continues getting work with the first unit, even in 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday afternoon. … There were no fights or extra-curricular issues, "we didn't see a lot B.S. out here," as Smith put it, to distract from on-field work, as there often is during joint practices. … Dolphins receivers healthy enough to practice – several are hurt – had some strong moments against the Falcons secondary. Fabian Moreau got beat deep early in the practice, prompted a roar from the large crowd on hand. Jaylen Waddle, in particular, had a strong day, even in matchups with AJ Terrell.