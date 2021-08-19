Presented by

Bair: Grady Jarrett's play, authentic leadership sets proper defensive tone

Arthur Smith calls defensive tackle 'a real dude,' great example for young Falcons

Aug 19, 2021 at 02:56 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210818_Training-Camp-Dolphins_KD1_4683
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Falcons defensive front had two solid joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, opening a window for Grady Jarrett to shower his position group with praise Thursday after the sessions wrapped.

He didn't use it.

The star defensive tackle didn't mention how dominant he was or how his teammates at times overwhelmed the Miami offensive front on Wednesday especially.

"Obviously, the successes make you feel good, but teams make adjustments, and we need to make adjustments to get better," Jarrett said. "It was good to have some success, but it definitely wasn't a perfect showing for us over the past two days. There's always room to get better."

That wasn't just player-speak. It wasn't designed strictly as something coaches would want to hear. It was the truth, an honest assessment accounting for both the good and the bad. That's exactly how a team leader should act both in public and around his teammates when fans aren't watching.

RELATED CONTENT:

"Grady's a real dude, and I mean that as the highest possible compliment," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday. "He comes out here and works, competes and gets better. He doesn't rest on anything that he has done in the past. He tries to prove it every year."

That's sky-high praise from Smith, who values authenticity in his leadership core. Smith accurately believes players can see right through the rah-rah speeches if they aren't supported with substance, or that demands to work hard ring hollow if the speaker doesn't follow the same code.

He's right on both counts.

Smith nailed it by saying Jarrett's a real dude, a point crystal clear during a conversation about his leadership style. To borrow Jarrett's phrase from earlier this camp, "there ain't no fluff" in it.

"I always say that, in leadership role, I can't ask anything of anybody that I'm unwilling to do myself," Jarrett said. "I want to work hard day in and day out, to be that example. Whether it's going good or going bad, I always know I'm going to show up. I want to be that steady thing guys can look to. There are no excuses with me, and that you always go to work hard."

That's a good tone to set with a defensive front consisting largely of new players or young ones. He's the mainstay around here someone who has experienced highs and lows with this franchise. He has reached great individual success, especially over consecutive Pro Bowl seasons leading into the 2021 campaign.

He's the defensive line's best player but doesn't act like it, instead still searching for ways to get better as a player and position-group leader.

"I'm trying to learn how I can best serve my teammates and what I can do to make myself better as well," Jarrett said. "That's about being self-critical before I criticize somebody else. I want to keep the focus on bringing people up over bringing them down."

Joint Practice Day 1 | 2021 AT&T Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons are in Miami participating in joint practices with the Dolphins leading up to the second preseason game on Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
2 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
3 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Clouds reflect in a helmet during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
4 / 67

Clouds reflect in a helmet during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
5 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
6 / 67

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
7 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
8 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
9 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
10 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
11 / 67

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
12 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
13 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
14 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
15 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
16 / 67

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
17 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 reaches for the ball during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
18 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 reaches for the ball during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
19 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )
20 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 67

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Running backs coach Desmond Kitchings brings in the huddle during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 67

Running backs coach Desmond Kitchings brings in the huddle during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 smiles during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 smiles during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 stretches during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 stretches during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 runs during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 listens to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 listens to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up xduring joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 67

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up xduring joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 67

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stretch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 67

The Atlanta Falcons stretch during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 looks during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 looks during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back D'Onta Foreman #38 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back D'Onta Foreman #38 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 67

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 walks during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 walks during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 67

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 flips his hair during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 flips his hair during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 works during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday August 18, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How joint practices fit into Mike Davis' prep for regular season 

Head coach Arthur Smith would like to see Davis get at least some work in preseason game
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley dominant vs. talented Dolphins secondary

Grady Jarrett, Falcons defensive front also stood out during intense session in South Florida
news

Matt Ryan enjoys exchange with Brian Flores, Dolphins defense during joint practice

Falcons quarterback and Dolphins head coach were teammates at Boston College 
news

What to expect from Falcons joint practices with Miami Dolphins

This week will be important for the offensive line, running attack and pass defense in particular
news

Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Miami

No shake-ups outside early roster cuts as team heads toward Dolphins clash
news

Why Dante Fowler is determined 'make a statement' during 2021 NFL season

Falcons edge rusher ready to find previous form after dismal campaign
news

Bair: Don't let expectations define Kyle Pitts' rookie season

Judge the No. 4 overall pick empirically and on his own merits, not as compared with bold predictions
news

Bair Mail: State of Falcons running backs, preseason predictions, plus Dante Fowler and Dean Pees impact

All your questions get answers in this pre-game mailbag
news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

Keep a close eye on the run game, receivers, how bubble players handle special teams and more
news

Two messages that fuel Richie Grant's competitive spirit right on his wrist

Central Florida product Richie Grant is ready to attack a varied role ahead of his rookie campaign
news

Practice report: Willie Beavers swinging into position for roster spot

Why it's time for live tackling, Arthur Smith's comical exchange with Matt LaFleur and more

Top News

Bair: Grady Jarrett's play, authentic leadership sets proper defensive tone

How joint practices fit into Mike Davis' prep for regular season 

Practice report: Calvin Ridley dominant vs. talented Dolphins secondary

Matt Ryan enjoys exchange with Brian Flores, Dolphins defense during joint practice

Advertising