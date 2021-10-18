Analyzing Falcons options with Kaleb McGary placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

However, if McGary does not get cleared before Sunday, the Falcons will have to do some shuffling. The likely scenario in this situation would be to keep Mayfield at left guard even though he has some experience at right tackle, as previously mentioned. Mayfield has taken steps in the right direction at left guard and the Falcons may not want to throw a kink into that development by switching things up on him for a week. So, the next man up behind McGary in this scenario would be Jason Spriggs.

If the Falcons did choose to move Mayfield out to right tackle (which, in my opinion, should only be an option if something happens to Spriggs before Sunday, and maybe not even then), Andrews could take over at left guard. And if Andrews isn't ready, then it would fall to Drew Dalman. For depth, the Falcons could call up Willie Beavers from the practice squad.