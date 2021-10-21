Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Avery Williams after Thursday practice

Jaylinn Hawkins returns to work after missing Wednesday with illness

Oct 21, 2021 at 03:29 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Injury.Report.10.21

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. missed his second straight practice with a knee injury. That doesn't bode well for his prospects of playing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, though it certainly doesn't eliminate them.

The Falcons are certainly keeping fingers crossed he can play, considering his immense value to the defensive front.

Avery Williams remains limited with a hamstring injury that kept him out against the Jets. The Falcons can wait to determine his availability against the Dolphins all the way up to Sunday, testing his ailment at that time. If he can't go, Olamide Zaccheaus could return punts. Richie Grant and Darren Hall could play slot cornerback as they did in the previous game.

RELATED CONTENT:

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was able to return as a full participant after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness. It's likely he'll be ready to go and play on Sunday.

The Falcons are generally healthy coming out of their bye, with several important weapons coming back. That includes Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson, key players who should be significant contributors against the Dolphins.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

