Falcons Daily: If you're not paying attention to Ade Ogundeji's development, you should

So, how did Ogundeji earn this role so early? Well, for starters, there are certain things Ogundeji does in his individual game that makes him mature beyond his limited league experience.

When asked about Ogundeji, fellow outside linebacker Steven Means said Ogundeji knows how to use his length and his body to his advantage. It's something Means said a lot of players have to learn to do when they first get into the league. Ogundeji already knew how to do it, and do it well.

The rookie said it was something he really tapped into in his senior year at Notre Dame.

"I learned that God gave me a gift in my long arms so I need to use them," he said. "I started using them more and more in my last year in college, so now it's about just developing it more in the NFL."

Monachino called Ogundeji's ability to use his length as his most "dominant trait" as a pass rusher. His overall size and length? Monachino said those are things he uses to his advantage "all the time," as Means pointed out, too.

"I didn't have to convince him to do that," Monachino said. "That's how he's been a good football player. It's because he's always understood that."

The speed at which Ogundeji has been able to pick up Dean Pees' scheme is important in this conversation, too. Speaking with Ogundeji he seems to have a disdain for complacency. If he's not making consistent moves towards a goal, he sees it as moving backwards.

"You're either getting better or you're getting worse," he said. "I think that - for me - is what I think about every single day."

With more responsibility coming his way on Sunday, Ogundeji's chance to be a game changer probably comes earlier than expected, but that doesn't mean he's not ready. He's proven through the first five games of the season that he is.