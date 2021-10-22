Wyche: Progress of young, emerging core key to evaluating where Falcons stand

In my decades of covering the NFL and NBA, when humble, hard-working players realize they belong, things change. They practice better. They develop a sense of confidence that they can't be stopped. Then, it's simply a matter of durability and commitment.

Over the next few games, we'll see if things are real with Pitts, but people with the team believe it is. His opportunities are only going to increase, despite Ridley and Gage back for the Week 7 game against reeling Miami.

With Pitts and Mayfield establishing moments for themselves, defensively, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, both rookies, have made their presence felt in games.

On the back end, Richie Grant and Darren Hall had to share reps the nickel back spot with Isaiah Oliver out for the season and each had 3 tackles against the Jets – their most extensive action of the season.

The feeling of fortune among some with the Falcons is that there doesn't seem to be resignation among some veterans that some of the younger players are biting or will be cutting into their playing time.

The time being shared by tight end Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst with Pitts, or Jake Matthews with Mayfield and Cordarrelle Patterson with every player and coach has created a selfless environment for this process to bear fruit.

With all this, there's always the trap door of regression. That's the downside of how this team and its leadership will be judged. As good as things seem to be trending, a negative market correction can cause internal second-guessing and outside criticism.