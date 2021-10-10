Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Matt Ryan made his way over to grab a headset immediately following the Falcons 27-20 win over the Jets on Sunday. As the postgame interview started, Ryan was asked about his rookie tight end right off the bat.

"I thought Kyle Pitts played the best game he's played for us," Ryan said, before following up by saying Sunday's performance was proof Pitts is going to be a special player in this league.

From the time it took Ryan to trot off the field and into the locker room and then into his postgame press conference, he made a point to seek Pitts out.

"I told him right before I came in here that I was proud of him," Ryan said to the contingency of London media in attendance of his press conference. "I think there are going to be a lot of those (games) in the future for him."

"Those" games means a day in which an opposing defense has difficulty finding ways to slow Pitts down or even account for his speed and size. Pitts ended the day with nine catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 13.2 yards a catch. For context, Pitts came into the London game with 15 catches for 189 yards through the Falcons' first four games.

"They did a good job of exploiting the middle fo the field and using their size to their advantage," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game.

And make no mistake about it: He's talking about Pitts.

