Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Jets in London

ATLANTA -- The difference between a 2-3 record and 1-4 one doesn't seem too different in the grand scheme of a season. But for the Falcons to enter into their bye week next week with the former rather than the latter, it means a great deal to the overall feelings surrounding the team and where it is in the first year of this new regime.

Duron Harmon said it best after the Falcons' loss to Washington: There needs to be an uptick in urgency, and it needs to come sooner rather than later.

"I think the energy has been good, but we have to take it up a notch," Harmon said on Monday. "The sense of urgency has to rise because, at the end of the day, everybody keeps saying, 'You've got time. You've got time. You've got 13 games left.' The more you keep saying that you've got time, the more you're holding it off. The time is now. I'm going to make sure I do my part, as a leader on this team, to make sure the urgency level is as high as it has ever been here."