Falcons Daily: Can Atlanta's depth hold up in first real test against the Jets in London? 

Smith said the Falcons feel as though they "have good depth," and while the coaching staff does "feel confident" in their abilities, it's now time to prove that by stepping up against the Jets on Sunday. And this game does beg the question: How much loss is too much loss when it comes to starters being out? Are the Falcons to that point with key members like Ridley, Gage, Oliver and even potentially Harris out? We'll be able to evaluate that more extensively after Sunday.