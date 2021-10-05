Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

depth.chart.jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries.

The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.

Rookie Avery Williams slides in Oliver's spot on the depth chart, as he slid into the slot after the started was lost to a knee injury. Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt was signed off the practice squad and will take Nizialek's spot.

Defensive lineman Mike Pennel will slide into the depth chart after joining the active roster, right behind Jonathan Bullard.

RELATED CONTENT:

It's uncertain whether Russell Gage will practice or play after missing two weeks to this point with an ankle injury, so keep an eye on reserve receivers who could contribute again. Same with defensive lineman who might plug into Marlon Davidson if he missed another week.

Check out the complete Falcons depth chart:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Drew Dalman Colby Gossett
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith Parker Hesse
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Dante Fowler Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell T.J. Green Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Dustin Colquitt
LS Josh Harris
H Dustin Colquitt
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
af-21_gameday_uniform-schedule_cover

2021 Uniform Schedule

Click below to view the jerseys the Falcons will rep during each regular season game in 2021!

VIEW GALLERY
final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Analysis: What Isaiah Oliver's move to IR means for the Falcons defense 

Oliver suffered a knee injury against Washington. The Falcons to rely more on Avery Williams in the secondary.
news

Isaiah Oliver headed to injured reserve with knee injury

Punter Cam Nizialek also placed to IR, Falcons promote two from practice squad
news

Bair's Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals shoot to the top, Chargers charge, Falcons fall after Washington loss

Bills and Cowboys are red hot, Saints are floundering and Chiefs are waking up
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the most frustrating moments of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team 

Arthur Smith, Duron Harmon give context as we take a closer look at the Falcons 34-30 loss 
news

Report: Falcons signing Dustin Colquitt to active roster

Starting punter Cameron Nizialek suffered a hamstring injury vs. Washington
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, what happened in the WFT loss and rebounding well

This Monday mailbag is part therapy session after losing late lead to Washington
news

Bair: Here's how Falcons can break cycle of 'here we go again' finishes

news

Cordarrelle Patterson's career-day not enough in Falcons 34-30 loss to Washington Football Team

Despite being the Falcons most dominant offensive weapon Sunday, Patterson watched from the sidelines in the Falcons final two offensive possessions.
news

Tori's Takeaways: When a drop of rain turns into a flood in 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team

Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan say the Falcons had too many missed opportunities in Week 4 loss. 
news

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons contest vs. Washington

Falcons lose heartbreaker 34-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Twitter erupts after Cordarrelle Patterson's big day against Washington Football Team

Top News

Bair's Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals shoot to the top, Chargers charge, Falcons fall after Washington loss

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the most frustrating moments of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team 

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, what happened in the WFT loss and rebounding well

Bair: Here's how Falcons can break cycle of 'here we go again' finishes

Advertising