Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries.
The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.
Rookie Avery Williams slides in Oliver's spot on the depth chart, as he slid into the slot after the started was lost to a knee injury. Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt was signed off the practice squad and will take Nizialek's spot.
Defensive lineman Mike Pennel will slide into the depth chart after joining the active roster, right behind Jonathan Bullard.
It's uncertain whether Russell Gage will practice or play after missing two weeks to this point with an ankle injury, so keep an eye on reserve receivers who could contribute again. Same with defensive lineman who might plug into Marlon Davidson if he missed another week.
Check out the complete Falcons depth chart:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Drew Dalman
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|Parker Hesse
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|T.J. Green
|Darren Hall
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
