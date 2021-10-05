Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries.

The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.

Rookie Avery Williams slides in Oliver's spot on the depth chart, as he slid into the slot after the started was lost to a knee injury. Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt was signed off the practice squad and will take Nizialek's spot.

Defensive lineman Mike Pennel will slide into the depth chart after joining the active roster, right behind Jonathan Bullard.

It's uncertain whether Russell Gage will practice or play after missing two weeks to this point with an ankle injury, so keep an eye on reserve receivers who could contribute again. Same with defensive lineman who might plug into Marlon Davidson if he missed another week.