Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the most frustrating moments of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team 

Nip it in the bud. Now.

I wrote this down immediately following the end of the game, and it is something I talked about in the Falcons Final Whistle postgame podcast. This right here is Smith and this staff and this team's chance to show that things are different than they were a year ago.

It's hard to see that things can be different when a result looks so similar to so many that came before it. So, the key for this 2021 group is to not let this loss linger. There were too many times last year where I thought a loss (especially one in this fashion) did linger.

There's a chance for things to be different, but only if this narrative gets squashed… quickly. There are different ways to approach this postmortem phase. There are many that just want to wash it, forget it and move on. And that's all well and good and if that works for some guys, by all means do it. But I think there could be value in holding onto it and using this game as an example, as motivation. It's an example of what the Falcons do not want to be in this new era. Do not make this the standard. It has been for too long.

"We feel like we're making progress in certain areas, but it obviously wasn't good enough yesterday," Smith said. "The same 'ole narrative certainly didn't hold up true last week (against the Giants) but we made it hard on ourselves yesterday and we've gotta close that game out... We have to improve and we have to improve in a hurry."

The loss happened and there's no taking it back, but there is a chance to have a different response than in years past. Have that response reverberate from the top down.