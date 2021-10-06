Falcons Daily: What are the Falcons plans to replace Isaiah Oliver at nickel? 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Avery Williams went in for Isaiah Oliver in the second quarter on Sunday, the assumption in the days that followed was that it would be Williams' spot to take over with Oliver out for the year with a knee injury. However, in conversations with both Arthur Smith and Dean Pees, the coaches made it clear that this may not be the case.

"There are a lot of ways to attack it," Smith said. "Not necessarily every time do you have to go one-for-one when you have injuries."

Pees said on Wednesday that he'll miss Oliver, for more reasons than one. He appreciated the professional Oliver is, and how good he is in the locker room. But what Pees will miss from a football standpoint is pretty interesting. For starters, Oliver was playing well. There's a reason he was relied upon as much as he was through the first four games of the season.

Secondly, Oliver's skillset fit easily into Pees' scheme. The defensive coordinator has said on a few occasions that he initially liked Oliver inside because Oliver reminded him of his former nickels (Logan Ryan and Lardarius Webb). This meant Pees didn't have to change his scheme to fit the play of Oliver. Oliver already fit.

"I could do the things that I had done at Baltimore and Tennessee because of Isaiah," Pees said.