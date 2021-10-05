Analysis: What Isaiah Oliver's move to IR means for the Falcons defense 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Isaiah Oliver's injury is disappointing for a number of reasons, but the reason that hurts the most is knowing the Falcons are losing the best version of Oliver they have seen up until this point.

Oliver's first couple years in the league weren't the things dreams are made of. He struggled at cornerback. In 2020, quarterbacks had a 75.6 percent completion rate against him, and receivers averaged more than 12 yards per catch when he was in coverage. But Oliver's story started to change about halfway through the season when the previous coaching staff saw an opportunity to move Oliver inside to nickel when Darqueze Dennard was placed on injured reserve.

Oliver said those first few weeks in the role were true "learning on the fly" moments. But through the back half of the 2020 season and then as a new coaching staff came in, Oliver started to find his way and come into his own at the position.

"I feel like it's something that I can understand," Oliver said two weeks ago, "and something that I am growing into, especially in this defense."