Falcons Daily: Why you may owe Isaiah Oliver an apology

Cutting on the 2021 film, you see Oliver showcasing each of these abilities upon Pees' request. Pees said he knew Oliver would fit at nickel because he reminds Pees of his former nickels: Lardarius Webb when Pees was with Baltimore and Logan Ryan when he was with Tennessee.

"Both of those guys we pressured a lot with. We did certain things with them," Pees said. "When I watched Isaiah a year ago, I really felt like that he had a lot of those same traits that those guys had, which is good for our system because I didn't have to change the system just because we had a different guy inside that can't do those things. I thought he could do those things."

And through two games - even in two losses - he has.

And for the first time since he came into the league, Oliver looks to have settled into a role that one could argue better suits him. There are still things he's learning: He said being more active in defending the run was something he really had to dive into. He didn't really have to worry too much about potentially picking up a block from a guard, tackle, fullback or tight end cross firing from the backside when he was on an island with a wide receiver outside. Now, he does. Oliver said because of this shift in mindset, his eyes are softer. He can see the full scope of the offensive formation clearer. He's picking up on movements faster.

But all of this improvement doesn't happen if Oliver never really gets a true chance to stretch his legs in a new spot to begin with. When the coaching staff came in with the idea in mind that Oliver would be better suited inside than outside, Oliver ran with the opportunity. He worked to renew himself, building upon last year's sample size to morph himself into a more reliable figure of this defense. He's not exactly where he wants to be, but it's definitely better than where he was.

So, it's a move that - early - seems to be paying off for a player who took every blow - or mean tweet - in stride.