Bair: Kyle Pitts' progress, impact evident in big ways and small

Helping Pitts grow and evolve has been a team effort between veterans Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst and several coaches, including position coach Justin Peele, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and Smith, a former tight ends coach in his own right.

Pitts is an easy-going dude, someone who doesn't seem bothered by his draft status or comparisons to others fans feel the Falcons should’ve picked. He also seems interested in stats only if they contribute to a win, at point he has previously expressed.

Those are positives that should keep him focus on development and an expanded role where he lines up across the formation. It also keeps expanding, with Smith handing Pitts and Hayden Hurst more and different things to do.

Smith wouldn't do that if Pitts couldn't handle the workload or the knowledge required to execute all this material. That act is a sign of Pitts' development, that Smith feel comfortable adding to his plate.

"It's a challenge that I love to embrace," Pitts said. "It's something that, each day in practice when he throws something new at us, to be able to get it right the first time and then the second time, so he can trust me to execute it right in a game."

You can tell Pitts is learning and improving as a player based on what he's being taught and what he has experienced. Pitts says he's already better recognizing coverage and trusting his reads, which helps find sync with Ryan while making him a more attractive target. While each game is different, Pitts was regularly available and targeted often against the Bucs.

That should be the case moving forward as Smith takes advantage of this dynamic weapon. He was asked to look back at his NFL debut and what he took from that as he continues to build on what he's done. More than anything else, Pitts says, the experience was a motivator.