Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts emerge as offensive threats in Falcons loss to Buccaneers

Sep 19, 2021 at 09:49 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20210919_ATLatTB_JER_9615
Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

In week one, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts showed glimpses of the offensive weapons they could be. Patterson burst for multiple double-digit runs, finishing as the Falcons leading rusher, and Pitts finished with four receptions for 31 yards.

In Sunday afternoon's game against the Buccaneers — Pitts, and Patterson fully emerged as offensive threats.

RELATED CONTENT:

If nothing else, when Patterson joined the Falcons, he was an instant upgrade to the return team, which has not finished with more than 700 yards since Andre Roberts in 2017. Patterson is one of the best kick returners in league history and led the league in kick return yards the past two seasons.

But Patterson came to Atlanta with experience all over the field, mainly at running back and wide receiver, and on Sunday, he was effective in all three roles.

Just his presence as a kick returner helped the Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers avoided Patterson entirely, with shorter kickoffs that put the offense in better field position. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted post-game that he did not want the ball to be in Patterson's hands-on kick returns.

Avery Williams benefitted from the Buccaneers' strategy, returning the ball four times for 59 yards. Patterson ended up getting one return opportunity which he took for 27 yards.

Patterson had just 11 total yards on the ground, but the numbers do not reflect his impact. With the Falcons down 14-0 in the second quarter and in need of a score, Patterson got the ball on a pitch from Matt Ryan and made a hard cut to evade a defender and score.

Patterson shined in the passing game, too, catching five passes for 58 yards for a touchdown. His best reception came with the Falcons down 28-17 in the third quarter. He released a block and caught a one-handed pass from Matt Ryan before running in the endzone. The Falcons made the two-point conversion and brought the game within three.

"[Cordarrelle Patterson] is a good football player. We hope to build off that," Arthur Smith said post-game. "[He is] fun to coach, and I'm glad he's on our team."

As for Pitts, he led the team in receiving yards, with 73 on five receptions. Pitts' looked more like a wide receiver than a tight end when he made a one-handed grab on a ball that was thrown behind him on third and seven. Pitts took the pass 24 yards before being dragged down by multiple defenders.

Arthur Smith said that Pitts' performance was a sign of his growth and the chemistry that he and Ryan have built through training camp and practices.

"It's a hard position to play in the NFL," Smith said. "The way we ask him to play it. We ask him to go be a receiver; you're asking him to go block a tackle at times. We move him all over the place. A lot of rookies can't handle that, but Kyle clearly can."

While Smith admitted that Pitts' performance was impressive, he also noted that these types of games are what they expect from the rookie tight end.

"What you're seeing is why we brought Kyle in here," Smith said. "His growth has accelerated for what we're asking him to do. I'm pleased with that, and hopefully, he continues to build on it."

Game Photos | Week 2 Falcons at Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 2 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 68

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Harris, Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt #52 pose after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt #52 pose after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 pose with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 pose with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Ndamukong Suh/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Ndamukong Suh/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second halfagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second halfagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, Tom Brady/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 68

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Deadrin Senat/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 68

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 attempts to catch a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 attempts to catch a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 dives after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 dives after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 celebrates after play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 celebrates after play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 fumbles during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 68

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 fumbles during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Tom Brady/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the coin toss prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 68

A view of the coin toss prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains walk to center field for the coin toss prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 68

Atlanta Falcons captains walk to center field for the coin toss prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stand on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stand on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith, Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 68

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 68

Detail view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 68

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mykal Walker/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 68

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank, Bruce Arians/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: How to weigh Falcons loss to Bucs, the fight vs. the final result

Falcons are a work in progress, meaning nuance must be found in zero-sum game
news

Report: Falcons expected to bring in punters for tryouts this week

A decision on Cameron Nizialek has not been made, per reports 
news

Tori's Takeaways: Two moments that worked in the Falcons favor. Two that didn't. 

In the Falcons 48-25 loss to Tampa Bay, the unfortunate moments outlived the fortunate ones 
news

Bair: Three gut reactions to Falcons' Week 2 loss to Buccaneers 

Falcons make too mistakes to keep up with defending Super Bowl champs
news

Matt Ryan becomes NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through first 14 seasons

news

Falcons release inactives for Week 2 matchup with Tampa Bay

Wayne Gallman, John Cominsky healthy scratches for the Falcons
news

Five things to watch in Week 2 contest vs. Tampa Bay

The Falcons have their work cut out for them after an unproductive start. 
news

Falcons Daily: How Hayden Hurst is fitting into Arthur Smith's offense

"This is definitely unique:" Tight end enjoying diverse role moving around formation, plus updates on Jalen Mayfield, Falcons injuries
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett and quick fixes vs. long-term projects

This mailbag gets you set up for Sunday's game vs. Tampa Bay 
news

Falcons injury report: Frank Darby ruled out against Buccaneers

Arizona State product unavailable for Week 2 clash vs. Tampa Bay
news

McElhaney: The one comment from Arthur Smith I couldn't let go

The Falcons head coach is working hard to change the narrative around this team. In fact, this could be the beginning of change.

Top News

Bair: How to weigh Falcons loss to Bucs, the fight vs. the final result

Tori's Takeaways: Two moments that worked in the Falcons favor. Two that didn't. 

Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts emerge as offensive threats in Falcons loss to Buccaneers

Bair: Three gut reactions to Falcons' Week 2 loss to Buccaneers 

Advertising