Tori's Takeaways: Two moments that worked in the Falcons favor. Two that didn't. 

Two moments that changed the game for the Buccaneers

1) The Falcons' shanked punt

The momentum Ryan referred to swung when the Falcons were pinned back on their own 10 yard line following a perfect punt by Tampa Bay's Bradley Pinion at the end of the third quarter. And whereas Pinion's punt was superb, Cameron Nizialek's that followed the Atlanta three-and-out was not.

The punt traveled just 33 yards before it landed out of bounds. It allowed the Buccaneers to take over field position on the Atlanta 43 yard line. Three passes later and the Tampa Bay's offense was in the endzone, leading by a margin of 10 with nine minutes to go in the game.

And though the shanked punt was the moment that may stick with people, for Arthur Smith, he said it's the three-and-out.

"It's the lead up," Smith said. "We have to be able to convert on third and inches to not even put the punter back there."

The Falcons had a chance to keep the ball moving. Ryan had completed two passes to both Mike Davis and Patterson to get the Falcons to a short third-and-one situation. But on the third down play - a handoff to Patterson - Tampa Bay's Rakeem Nunez-Roches pushed right past Kaleb McGary to drop Patterson for a loss of three. The third down loss forced the punt.

It goes without saying that the Falcons needed to convert on that third down. If they do, they don't have to send out Nizialek. But they didn't, and this moment played right into Tampa Bay's favor.

"You've got a ballgame. It's 28-25," Smith said of the moment. "We're backed up and we get to third and inches and we don't convert."