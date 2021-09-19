Bair: Three gut reactions to Falcons' Week 2 loss to Buccaneers 

Falcons make too mistakes to keep up with defending Super Bowl champs

Sep 19, 2021 at 07:14 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210919_ATLatTB_JER_0078
Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Falcons entered Sunday's game against Tampa Bay as huge underdogs. That wasn't shocking after a disappointing season opener against Philadelphia portended struggles against the defending Super Bowl champs.

There were times where that expectation seemed destined to become reality. There were others, however, where the Falcons showed real fight.

They battled back after spotting Tampa Bay an early lead that expanded to three scores in the third quarter. They started the fourth quarter down just a field goal, making a game oddsmakers predicted as an easy Bucs win anything but.

The close contest didn't last long, with Tampa Bay capitalizing on miscues to pull away late. That drops the Falcons to 0-2 on the season.

Let's go over three gut reactions after the Falcons' 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Too many mistakes vs. top opponent

The Falcons had far too many self-inflicted wounds in the season opener against Philadelphia. Penalties, especially those before the snap, were particularly harmful to that effort against the Eagles. So were missed assignments and subpar execution along both fronts.

They made far fewer the following week here in Tampa, but the Falcons were far from perfect against the Bucs. They needed to be close to that impossible standard against the defending Super Bowl champs and couldn't sustain such a level of play

That's enough to get you beat by Tampa Bay. A first-half pass interference call set the Bucs up for an easy touchdown. A third-quarter Matt Ryan interception – tipped by Vita Vea and picked by Shaq Barrett – deep in Falcons territory was another.

They negated so many of them as time wore on, working their way back into the game. It was another, a later one, that proved particularly costly. The Falcons were pinned in their own territory and punter Cameron Nizialek exacerbated the problem with a 30-yard punt that gave Tampa Bay a short field that led to an easy score.

Then Ryan threw a pick-six to Mike Edwards midway through the fourth quarter that essentially sealed it.

You might be able to make such mistakes against another team. Not the Bucs. They will capitalize on most of them and turn in a result we saw on Sunday.

Making it too easy early for Tom

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees knows Tom Brady well. He has played with him and against him during his coaching career and knows how the all-time great can beat you quickly. Pees' advice: No giving up yards in massive chunks. No deep balls. The Falcons, Pees said, had to make Brady and the Bucs earn everything they get.

"You have to make them work to get down to the red zone, shrink the field, hopefully play good in the red zone, get off the field on third down," Pees said. "But the biggest thing is just don't give up easy plays, whether it's run or pass."

The Falcons didn't do a good enough job of that, especially early. Brady took yards in chunks marching down the field, finishing the first half with 8.7 yards per pass attempt. He had three 20-plus-yard completions on the first touchdown drive alone and drew an A.J. Terrell pass interference call on a deep throw that got Tampa Bay to the 1-yard line. The Bucs easily converted from there as well while building a 21-10 halftime lead. It expanded after Brady turned Ryan's interception into a touchdown.

The Falcons made life harder when the defense was stingier, and that happened at times. It wasn't quite often enough to keep things close enough for a late-game comeback. The defense was put in a bad spot by aforementioned missteps – see the previous section for examples – that brought the score to its final state.

Losing A.J. Terrell for any stretch a big blow

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell saved two touchdowns on Sunday afternoon with acrobatic pass breakups. The first came in the first quarter, with Antonio Brown wide open in the end zone behind him.

Terrell leaped up and made a great play there and did so again deep in the third quarter on another throw intended for Brown. Terrell went sky high to break up the pass but came down awkwardly and landed with a thud.

Terrell was evaluated for a head injury and diagnosed with a concussion a short while later. He didn't come back in the game, and there's no certainty when he'll be able to return.

The Clemson product is by far the Falcons best defensive back, the steadiest and most dynamic presence in the defensive backfield. Losing him for any stretch, especially beyond Sunday's action, would be a significant setback to the Falcons defense.

Each opportunity is precious, with wins becoming essential after an 0-2 start. That gets harder if Terrell can't go. We'll have to wait and see how he develops, and what head coach Arthur Smith has to say about him in his postgame press conference and during the week, to determine how much additional time, if any, he'll miss.

Game Photos | Week 2 Falcons at Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 2 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 68

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Harris, Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt #52 pose after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt #52 pose after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 pose with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 pose with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask #2 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Ndamukong Suh/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 evades Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second half of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Ndamukong Suh/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second halfagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second halfagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the third quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, Tom Brady/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 68

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Deadrin Senat/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 68

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 attempts to catch a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 attempts to catch a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 dives after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 dives after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 celebrates after play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 celebrates after play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 fumbles during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 68

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 fumbles during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Tom Brady/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 68

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the coin toss prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 68

A view of the coin toss prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains walk to center field for the coin toss prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 68

Atlanta Falcons captains walk to center field for the coin toss prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stand on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stand on the sideline during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith, Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 68

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 68

Detail view of an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 68

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Mykal Walker/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 68

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank, Bruce Arians/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendelton/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
