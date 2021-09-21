Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice WIlliams' rise is a credit to his family values and work ethic

"He's the type of person people enjoy being around"

Growing up, Williams and his younger brother Mike played soccer, but they loved football. They watched their cousin Ron Cox play eight seasons in the NFL, and win a super bowl with the Green Bay Packers. They begged their mother to play and finally got the green light when Williams was in seventh grade, and his brother was in sixth.

Excited for his first practice, Williams had his football gloves cut, so half of his fingers showed, like one of his favorite running backs, Terrell Davis. He was ready to 'tote the rock,' as he put it, but his first week of practice was not what he expected.

"We didn't even touch a football! All we did was run and hit," Williams said.

After practice, Williams, disappointed, told his mother that he did not think he wanted to play football anymore. His mom quickly shut Williams and his brother down. She said that quitting was not allowed, especially considering the amount of money it cost to play. And before she dropped them off at the next practice, Williams' mother promised the boys that if she got a report that they were not giving their full effort at practice, she would "mess them up."

"We were more scared of my mom than we were of the coaches," Williams said while laughing, "so we were just like, 'okay, we're playing ball."

Williams played and gave his full effort, avoiding being "messed up" by his mother. The experience taught him the importance of discipline and finishing things he started, and he uses what he learned from it almost every day.

He fell in love with playing football that season and continued through his time at Bullard high school, eventually earning a college scholarship.

Williams' college football journey started at Fresno City College before transferring to the University of Mary for his final two seasons. At strong safety, Williams earned first-team All-Conference and All-Region honors. Petrino was always impressed by Williams because of how easy he understood complex concepts and how great of a leader he was.

And he also thought Williams was pretty funny.

One memory that sticks with Petrino is when he had to take Williams to the hospital after a rough hit to check for a concussion. Instead of being worried about his injury, Williams begged for a Wendy's Baconator burger the entire ride.

"He crushed that Baconator once he got it," Petrino said with a chuckle. "It didn't last long."

Baconators aside, Petrino always believed Williams was destined be a great football coach.

So when Williams joined him two years later at Winona State University, Petrino was ecstatic. The two coached together for Williams' first six years in coaching, with stops at the University of Central Oklahoma, where Williams coached linebackers, and University of South Dakota, where he coached defensive line.