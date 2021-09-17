Falcons Daily: How Hayden Hurst is fitting into Arthur Smith's offense

Smith has these tools at his disposal. Now the players must go execute well, certainly better, starting Sunday against Tampa Bay.

That includes the tight ends, which stands as the deepest, most well-rounded offensive position group.

"The offense goes through our room," Hurst said. "The things we're able to do, between me, Kyle and Lee [Smith], playing out wide and helping the offensive line, is important. If we can do our job and execute, it makes everyone's job easier."

Hurst believes he can thrive in this role, serving several functions to the offense. It also gives him opportunities to shine during a contract year.

"It helps me put myself out there and show I can do all sorts of things," Hurst said. "Heading into free agency and all that, the more that I can do will help add value to my name."

It also uses his talents well, even if prepping do execute from several positions can be mentally taxing

"His willingness to embrace the role has been fantastic," Falcons tight ends coach Justin Peele said. "He can run. He has good speed and quickness. He can play at the line of scrimmage and has the mentally that he can block and wants to get better there. He has done a great job."

Bair's post-practice breakdown

-- I tried to come up with something as catchy as Tori's Tidbits and struck out. Dang. Bair's breakdown will have to suffice on a day where I'm taking over the Falcons Daily. There are, however, a few more items to discuss from Friday's availability, including this bit of news:

While head coach Arthur Smith didn't announce that Jalen Mayfield would remain the first-team left guard, he made it clear the rookie would get a shot to improve on a forgettable NFL debut. He also said that Mayfield as responded well since the Eagles game.

"He's a young guy who had to go out there early, and he did enough to justify another opportunity," Smith said after Friday's practice. "…You have to weigh whether he's making progress and is he not hurting the team. I thought he had a good week.

-- Receiver Frank Darby was ruled out of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay on the team's official injury report. He was limited by a calf injury on Thursday, didn't practice Friday and won't be available to make his NFL debut. He was inactive last week.