Who will win, Falcons or Buccaneers? Experts' Picks

The Atlanta Falcons take to the road for their first divisional battle this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday will mark the 56th matchup between these two divisional rivals. The Falcons currently own the all-time series 28-27 however the Buccaneers swept the season series last year in two absolute shoot outs. The Falcons are coming in 12.5-point underdogs this weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sunday's divisional matchup will feature two of the four oldest starting quarterbacks in the league (sorry Ryan Fitzpatrick) in Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Ryan enters the game only 102 yards short of passing Drew Brees for the most career yards through a quarter backs first 14 years.
Sunday will also showcase a handful of eye catching match ups between these two receiving cores. Kyle Pitts going toe-to-toe with Rob Gronkowski in a battle of new vs old tight ends. Meanwhile Calvin Ridley will put his stellar route running to the test to outshine the Buccaneers wide receiver trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown.
With all that to digest we look to who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:
*Picks made as of Sept. 16
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|2021 Record
|Jarrett Bell | USA Today
|Buccaneers
|1-0
|Matt Bowen | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|0-1
|Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com
|Buccaneers
|1-0
|Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
|Falcons
|0-1
|Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
|Buccaneers
|1-0
|Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News
|Buccaneers
|0-1
|Rob Ninkovich | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|0-1
|Jason La Confora | CBS Sports
|Buccaneers
|1-0
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Buccaneers
|0-1
|Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today
|Buccaneers
|0-1