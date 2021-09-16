Great Debate: Was Falcons early run game vs. Philly a mirage?

That's of concern because it's not just one position that needs to get fixed. It's not like they can replace Mayfield and everything's hunky dory. The whole unit needs to do better and can't rely on play design to make life easier. Sometimes you must be efficient even when the whole world knows what you're going to run. That's what the good ground games do. They get four yards in a cloud of dust or, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium's case, a turf-pellet tornado.

And while outside zone runs are key to Smith's scheme, you've got to be able run inside, on both sides. That means more than Chris Lindstrom needs to create consistent space.

We saw against Philly that Patterson makes the most out of the space he gets. We all knew the dude was fast, but did you think the career receiver would be so good as a rusher?

McElhaney: To be completely honest, I was not expecting Patterson to look as solid as he did in the run game. I wrote on Monday in my notebook that I am not above saying I am wrong when I am wrong. And boy, I definitely misjudged Patterson and the way this staff would use him. I thought I knew – just knew – that Patterson was going to be more of a receiving threat than he was a traditional back.

I thought that right up until his first carry, and then I was like, "Wait a minute."

Scott, I remember us talking at practice one day about Patterson. I don't know if you remember this conversation, but I think we both agreed that if Patterson could get to his fourth or fifth step he could be dangerous because that's when he switches into another gear. He runs hard, and because of his build he's difficult to bring down. All of this was evident in what he did in the return game over the course of his career, and coaches thought that could translate to the run game. And from my vantage point, I thought it did in Week 1. In my opinion, Patterson was the biggest surprise and brightest star on an otherwise dark night for the Falcons offense.