Falcons release depth chart before Week 2 contest vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons have made some minor tweaks to their depth chart between the season opener and Sunday's contest against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drew Dalman is now the backup left guard behind Jalen Mayfield, who started there in a loss to Philadelphia. Dalman, a rookie from Stanford, is now the primary reserve at all three interior line spots.
It was also clear that Josh Rosen is the No. 2 quarterback when he relieved Matt Ryan late in the Eagles loss. That's clear on this depth chart, when he's listed behind Ryan, with Feleipe Franks in the third spot.
Parker Hesse joins the depth chart after being activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list.
Let's take a look at the Falcons depth chart in it's entirety:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Drew Dalman
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|Parker Hesse
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|T.J. Green
|Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Isaiah Oliver
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Cameron Nizialek
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Cameron Nizialek
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
