Falcons release depth chart before Week 2 contest vs. Buccaneers

Sep 14, 2021 at 03:21 PM
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have made some minor tweaks to their depth chart between the season opener and Sunday's contest against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Drew Dalman is now the backup left guard behind Jalen Mayfield, who started there in a loss to Philadelphia. Dalman, a rookie from Stanford, is now the primary reserve at all three interior line spots.

It was also clear that Josh Rosen is the No. 2 quarterback when he relieved Matt Ryan late in the Eagles loss. That's clear on this depth chart, when he's listed behind Ryan, with Feleipe Franks in the third spot.

Parker Hesse joins the depth chart after being activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Let's take a look at the Falcons depth chart in it's entirety:

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Drew Dalman Colby Gossett
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith Parker Hesse
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Dante Fowler Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell T.J. Green Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Cameron Nizialek
LS Josh Harris
H Cameron Nizialek
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
