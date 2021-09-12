Tori's Takeaways: Arthur Smith's new emphasis on accountability will have to solve for same issues

So, this is where accountability has to be a difference maker. The Falcons have been here before. They've been right in this spot: Coming off a season-opening loss that showcased problems that carried over from one season to the next. But Smith has the chance to change a narrative. He has the opportunity to show in the next few weeks that things are different under his leadership. That accountability for a lackluster performance will be held, and self-inflicted penalties will not be tolerated.

Smith said postgame that he has to be better. He said he has to prepare this team to play, and play cleanly.

"It's about scoring touchdowns in this league and eliminating self-inflicted wounds and we didn't do a good enough job," Smith said. "I have to do a better job."

So, he says he's holding himself accountable. But if you read nothing else, read this:

"Where I am frustrated is that I have to evaluate what I am doing, whether it's coaching, messaging about let's get lined up," Smith said. "When you're on the two yard line and getting an illegal formation, that's the stuff that really concerns me... If we don't come in (on Monday) and correct what needs to be corrected on film and we don't turn around and get ready for Tampa who's had a couple days head start on us, then we've got issues."

This almost reads like a benediction. That this is what the expectation is: To go back to the drawing board. To correct. To hold mistakes accountable. To make sure they don't happen again. This doesn't read like a throw away comment from Smith. When he spoke it, it felt like he meant it.

You felt the underlying accountability lacing his words. It's accountability that we've heard so much about in the last nine months. But now, accountability must take shape not in words, but in production and improvement. In cleanliness and change.

If this accountability that we've heard so much about is real, then Smith's final comment will be, too.