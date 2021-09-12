Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons' Week 1 loss to Eagles 

Falcons started well but then sputtered and stalled in season-opening loss

Sep 12, 2021 at 04:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210912_PHIatATL_KH1_1250
Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

ATLANTA – Well, that didn't go according to plan.

The Falcons moved the ball well to start Sunday's game against Philadelphia but struggled mightily after that early momentum was stopped during a game that ultimately ended in a 32-6 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It wasn't an ideal way to start the 2021 NFL season, without an offensive touchdown, at home, in a game that got out of hand in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't an ideal way to kick off the season under head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, who certainly wanted to usher in this new era with a win.

The game began well enough, with the Falcons moving the ball well in opening drives. They couldn't score touchdowns despite being deep in the red zone twice in the first quarter. They were the two best touchdown opportunities the Falcons would get in a game where they never crossed the goal line. That, some poor defense and penalty problems allowed the Eagles to take a commanding lead and expand upon it after the victory was essentially secured.

Let's take a look at three gut reactions from Sunday's loss, right as the fourth-quarter loss hit zero:

Penalty killers

The Falcons drew a lot of yellow flags during Sunday's game, most of which hindered offensive efforts or extended Eagles drives.

One of them, however, actually cost a point. The Falcons were flagged for illegal formation on an extra point attempt near the first half's end, when Marlon Davidson lined up over the snapper. That's a no-no, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chose to try a 2-point conversion from the 1-yard line instead of taking the easier kick. It worked out for Philadelphia when Mile Sanders easily cashed in and made it 15-6 just before the half.

That gave Philadelphia a two-score lead when one wasn't available on the previous play, setting the Falcons back to start the second half.

Penalty problems didn't stop there, remaining an issue throughout this game.

All told, the Falcons were penalized 12 times for 99 yards, including a run of false starts on rookie left guards Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman. There were two offensive pass interference calls on the same Falcons drive – one was highly questionable – but continued to slow any momentum built.

You can blame some of these infractions on Week 1, with hope that better discipline's on the way, especially before the snap. Smith would make those penalized pre-snap take a lap in practice. Too many folks would've been rounding Mercedes-Benz Stadium if it were allowed in a game.

Jalen's mobility Hurts Falcons defense

The Falcons defense so often seemed to have Jalen Hurts dead to rights, only to have the mobile Philly quarterback break containment and make a play. He often did so with his legs, evading a blitzer and then running right to the open space where the pass rusher should've been. He also bought just enough extra time to make a short completion to keep the Eagles on schedule or a drive alive. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were particularly impactful in those instances, allowing the Eagles to get in front and stay there.

The Eagles spread the Falcons defense out quite a bit, creating space required to do damage. The Falcons couldn't get home with their blitz package and were rarely winners trying to pressure the quarterback without extra bells and whistles.

We'll have to wait a few weeks to see if this is an ongoing issue or something specific to more mobile quarterbacks. The defense made two big stops on fourth down but struggled outside those moments. They gave up too many yards and too many points for comfort, especially with the offense struggling as it did over the final three quarters on Sunday afternoon.

Importance of Falcons run game crystal clear

The Falcons finished seven games last year with less than 86 yards. They had that amount in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Such efficiency didn't continue even into the second quarter, but it showed what influence Smith's scheme will have on the Falcons run game. There were holes available working inside and out, with seams Mike Davis and Cordarelle Patterson sprinted through for large gains.

That offered stark contrast to last season's work, when the run game was too often a non-factor.

It also didn't last. The Falcons couldn't run at all in the second half when they were working from a two-score deficit. Proof is in the numbers: The Falcons had 110 rushing yards in the first half, 14 in the second.

The Falcons lost serious juice when the running game wasn't a driving force as the game wore on, though it's hard to say it ever really increased golden opportunities in the passing game. It's clear that Smith can draw up some creative ways to run the ball, and that should be the bedrock of an improved run game moving forward.

The difference between the first half and second showed how vital the run game will be to this offense in the future and how it could struggle when things get tough on the ground.

Game Photos | Week 1 Eagles at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles during Week 1 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 rushes during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 78

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 rushes during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Tyeler Davison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 78

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
makes a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 78

makes a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor #18 during the first half of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor #18 during the first half of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Fabian Moreau, Jalen Reagor/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 78

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on before a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on before a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 78

against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after catching a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after catching a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 catches a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 catches a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 78

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 78

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders #26 during the first quarter of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders #26 during the first quarter of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones, Miles Sanders/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for yards during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for yards during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 78

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Both teams stand for the coin toss before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 78

Both teams stand for the coin toss before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A moment of silence takes place to remember fallen US service members during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 78

A moment of silence takes place to remember fallen US service members during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 stands for the national anthem prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 78

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 stands for the national anthem prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 78

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stand at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stand at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst, Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 78

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out for warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out for warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 78

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 78

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders run across the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders run across the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus, Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 78

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Duron Harmon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail image of the roof opening before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 78

Detail image of the roof opening before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 78

Warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon meets with families during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 78

Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon meets with families during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans take photos with an art piece outside of the stadium before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 78

Fans take photos with an art piece outside of the stadium before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DJ poses for a photo before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 78

DJ poses for a photo before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon poses with a family during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 78

Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon poses with a family during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 78

Detail warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Deficit hindered positive signs of Falcons dominant rushing attack 

Sunday's game against the Eagles showed a glimpse of a Falcons run game that could be much more effective than in recent years
news

Tori's Takeaways: Arthur Smith's new emphasis on accountability will have to solve for same issues

We've been here before, but there's an opportunity to take a different path
news

Falcons release inactives for home opener vs. Eagles

Josh Rosen earns backup quarterback role with Feleipe Franks inactive
news

Five things to watch during Falcons home opener vs. Eagles

Long-standing questions should be answered when the Arthur Smith era of the Falcons organization gets its official roll out on Sunday
news

Falcons sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

news

Bair Mail: Expectations for Kyle Pitts' first game, Josh Rosen and offensive line question marks

We discuss all that, Terry Fontenot's roster plan and more in Friday's mailbag
news

Falcons Daily: What can we expect from Mike Davis and the running backs on Sunday? 

The Falcons first game of the 2021 season is on the horizon, and with it comes more clarity on the running back rotation
news

Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

Brandon Copeland (hamstring) given no designation, will play Philly
news

Who will win, Falcons or Eagles? Experts' Picks

The Falcons will kick off their season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles
news

Jeezy on how the Falcons embody the culture of Atlanta

The "Put on for My City" artist says he'll be reaching out to Arthur Blank for a Super Bowl ring. 
news

Wyche: How this Falcons season can go right, how it can go wrong

Steve Wyche breaks down how Arthur Smith's team can exceed, fall below expectations

Top News

Bair: Despite Arthur Smith taking blame, Falcons loss doesn't fall solely on him

Tori's Takeaways: Arthur Smith's new emphasis on accountability will have to solve for same issues

Deficit hindered positive signs of Falcons dominant rushing attack 

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons' Week 1 loss to Eagles 

Advertising