Bair Mail: On expectations adjustments, buying Matt Ryan time, how to increase Falcons pass rush

Videos Arthur Smith talks about what the team needs to improve heading into week two.

Videos 'We've got to clean up the self inflicted wounds' | Mike Davis press conference

Videos What Falcons loss to Eagles means in grand scheme | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Matt Ryan speaks on how 'As players we've got to do our part too'

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks on how 'It's going to be really important for us to get back to work'

Videos Arthur Smith, 'Whether we win or lose, we've got to turn this thing around'

Videos Eagles vs. Falcons highlights | Week one

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan's juke puts defender on Slip N' Slide

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan's first pass of 2021 pinpoints Ridley for 16 yards

Videos 'NFL GameDay Morning': Bold predictions for Week 1

Videos Falcons fans gear up for kickoff at the Dirty Birds Rally

Videos Battle of the Birds in OUR house | Eagles vs. Falcons

Videos 'I feel pretty confident in myself... Being in that number one role' | Calvin Ridley Press Conference

Videos 'Playing for the team you watched growing up as a kid is awesome.' | Mike Davis Presser.

Videos We're ALL Dirty Birds | Atlanta Falcons 2021 season kickoff ft. Jeezy

Videos Dave Ragone speaks on the chemistry between Matt Ryan and Matt Hennessy

Videos Dean Pees speaks on the difference between a good player and a pro

Videos Marquice Williams speaks on how 'Whatever the case may be, we got to play with our technique'

Videos Eagles vs. Falcons preview Week 1

Videos 'I've got to take it play by play, and don't look forward.' | Kyle Pitts press conference

Videos 'We're going to be physical, fast, and flying around' | Deion Jones press conference

Videos On The Rise (Ep.2) | The fight for a roster spot

Videos Matt Ryan speaks on how the team relationship 'has to be constantly growing and evolving' throughout the year

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on getting ready for the Eagles and what it will take to win on Sunday

Videos Best of mic'd up | 2021 AT&T Training Camp

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on how the running game 'will be important every week'

Videos The best of 2021 AT&T Training Camp

Videos Bringing it every single day | Ta'Quon Graham's Rookie Spotlight

Videos Walk-on mentality | Avery Williams' Rookie Spotlight

Videos "I'm going to block my butt off." | Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Micd Up

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on his relationship with GM Terry Fontenot

Videos 'You never heard any song from Bruno Mars?' | Duron Harmon AT&T Wired

Videos Foyesade Oluokun speaks on playing for Dean Pees and how 'Whatever he says, I'm trying to be a sponge and take it in.'

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson speaks on his role for this season and how 'I'm just out there to help this team win'

Videos Initial 53-man roster, strengths & weaknesses, why Falcons will win, Cam Newton surprise | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Erik Harris sends his condolences to those affected by Hurricane Ida

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on today's roster cuts

Videos 'Yeah, I see why this guy went first round' | Calvin Ridley AT&T Wired

Videos New and with something to prove | On The Rise