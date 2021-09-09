Bair: Too many are focusing on all the wrong things regarding Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan is the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback at his base professional level, but we all know he's more than that.

He's an institution, an icon around here who means so much to so many.

Franchise record holder in most passing categories. Former MVP. Public face of the franchise going on 14 seasons. Pillar of the community involved in important charitable work. Always represented the Falcons with class.

That's how he'll be remembered. That's not necessarily how he's viewed.

It's through this grimier lens.

He's 36 years old with a massive salary (the Falcons agreed to pay) and an unflattering cap figure now that'll get worse in the future. Oh, and he's not Justin Fields.

Those are the current talking points, hammered home in any Ryan discussion until the nail head warps and bends. Notice how none of that has anything to do with his ability to play quarterback, to make the right read, get into the right play, go through his progression and throw a strike.

So many spend so much time trying to put Ryan in a box that we forget he's just a guy with football smarts and tremendous arm talent trying to learn Arthur Smith’s system and execute it well.

Now that the 2021 regular season's about to begin, that's all that matters. The Falcons are under the current salary cap, and his paystub won't change that. His age is a number far less important now than those he's able to generate each Sunday while trying to win Falcons games. And please recall Ryan had zero say in the Falcons drafting Kyle Pitts over Fields. The Atlanta native’s a Chicago Bear now and isn't coming home.

Volume remains high on all that superfluous noise despite its temporary irrelevance. Ryan admitted this spring that it has gotten tougher to tune out. He does have eyes, ears and a phone, after all, and stumbles upon it even if he's not actively seeking it out.

Ryan said Wednesday that there's solace found in the routine and a tighter, closed circle.