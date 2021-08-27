Bair Mail: Starters in preseason games, Matt Ryan's camp performance and his legacy

James Miller from Rochester, NY

After a few drinks, my friends and I always get into the big debate. Is Matt Ryan in the Hall of Fame if he never wins a super bowl (hopefully he does)? I argue up and down that he will be, but they think I'm being biased because I'm a Falcons fan. What do you think?

Bair: I seem to have poked the bear in the last Bair Mail -- Get it?? Man. Word play is fun. – but simply proclaiming Ryan would be a Hall-of-Famer. I think it's a slam dunk. Many find that a point of contention and dumped one question after another into the mailbag on this topic. To the masses, I hear you and had read your Ryan takes.

I'm don't agree with most of them. I won't go over every aspect of the debate here, but the stats are great. The overall record's pretty good even after three subpar Falcons seasons. There are plenty of quarterbacks enshrined haven't hoisted Lombardi. Whether he does or not remains to be seen, but that shouldn't keep him out. I don't know if he'll get in on the first ballot, but it shouldn't take long and the vote won't be close.

Alexander Wurzer from Amstetten

What do you think about Frank Darby. Will he make the Roster? His two catches in the last preseason game were good and impressive. He seems to be a cheerful guy and brings a lot of fun into the team, which is also nice to see.

Bair: You're from Amstetten, huh? Had to look that one up. Only one I could find was in Austria, which would make you the farthest Bair Mail contributor yet. We don't have any prizes for such a distinction, but I appreciate you following the Falcons and reaching out from across the pond.