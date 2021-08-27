'He's a great football coach': Quarterbacks coach Charles London is an assistant on the rise

And London says Falcons head coach Arthur Smith preaches the same mentality with an emphasis on "being who you are." Smith and London crossed paths at London's second NFL job as an offensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Titans in 2011. Smith worked as a defensive quality control coach, and the two sat back-to-back in their small office in Tennessee. They spent just a year together before London headed to Penn State as a running backs coach, but grew fond of each other in the short time.

"Every defensive coach came through our office to ask him a question because he knew all the information, so our office was kind of like a turnstile," London recalled. "I knew he was going to be successful at that point."

Ten years later, following stops with the Houston Texans and the Bears as a running back coach, London and Smith are back together in Atlanta — and in their own office spaces.

"Charles is one of the better coaches I've been around," Smith said. "I didn't hire him because he's a good friend. I hired him because he's a great football coach. He's done a really good job transitioning to his role, and we're happy he's on this team."

The new role is somewhat of a full-circle moment for London, not only because of his connection with Smith or that Falcons coaches Dave Ragone and Frank Bush were also on that staff in 2011, but because he has been a Falcons fan for as long as he could remember.

London had season tickets during Deion Sanders' rookie year. He still remembers the excitement and joy he felt as he and his father watched Sanders return a punt 69-yards against the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in his first game in Atlanta.

"I consider this home," he said. "I've got a lot of pride in this organization and what this organization stands for and this city, so when Arthur gave me the opportunity to come back here — I was elated."