Bair Mail: Mike Davis' potential as feature back, realistic Josh Rosen expectations, Kyle Pitts and more

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Mr. Bair: McCarron's injury got me to thinking, a sometimes dangerous proposition. My best-case scenario for the future is for us to sign Josh Rosen to work behind and learn from Matt. Hopefully something will finally click for him, being coached up by Arthur and mentored by a future HOF-er. And...the Falcons already have their next starting QB on the roster when Matt does hang it up. What do you think? Too farfetched? If so, why? Thanks for your good work.

Bair: Always appreciate the submissions, Will. Keep 'em coming. I understand it's easy to dream about Rosen living up to his NFL Draft stock. I mean, the guy was a former top 10 pick.

I'm also a UCLA alum with an affinity for players who went to my school so, yeah, I'm pulling for Tuioti-Mariner, Moreau, Ankou and Rosen. No shame in that. But, if keeping it real's our Bair Mail theme, let's not set expectations too high.

Maybe he'll come in and wow. Maybe something will click working with Matt Ryan and Smith. That's entirely possible. But Smith also said that signing a quarterback this week won't prevent them from signing one the next. Maybe.

And Rosen has a tough job ahead. He must learn Smith's system quickly and apply the portion he's given well, almost right away. That's a hard way to make a good first impression. But there's talent in there. So is the size and mechanics and footwork. Can he put it all together this time around? We'll have to wait and see.

Stacey Edenfield from Port Wentworth, Ga.

What was missing draft day.......fields

Bair: Let me guess: You don't mean former All-Pro center Joe Fields or two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Fields. You mean Justin Fields, the homegrown quarterback who's now a Chicago Bear. You aren't the only one who keeps bringing him up, methinks because Fields has performed well in the preseason and the tight end the Falcons took seven picks prior hasn't made an impression on you yet, only because he hasn't played.

I knew I'd get caught up in a lot of polarizing arguments as this website's resident columnist. Two I didn't expect: Defending future Hall-of-Famer Matt Ryan and reminding everyone that Kyle Pitts is legit and worthy of the fourth pick.