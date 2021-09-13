Inside Tori's Notebook: No game note left behind from Falcons loss to Eagles

"Where is Kyle? Where is Russ?"

I'll tell you exactly when I wrote this: It was at the start of the fourth quarter when Atlanta - again - started a drive from their own eight yard line. Matt Ryan connected with Keith Smith on first and second down. This is nothing against Keith Smith at all. In all honesty, at that point, it was just good to see the Falcons earn a first down. But it was in this moment that Keith Smith surpassed both Pitts' and Russell Gage's receiving yards.

For context, Pitts did end the game with four catches for 31 yards, so he did move past Keith Smith in receiving yards (and he was targeted eight times, so it was going to be inevitable), but it was still interesting to see Gage with a zero beside his name on the stat line at the end of the day. He was targeted twice, but didn't have a catch.

Whereas I questioned not seeing Pitts in some of those early red zone looks, I questioned Gage's lack of targets the entire game. I have been pretty high on Gage having a good season in 2021, and while I don't think one game is the maker of an entire season it did make me wonder if Gage will play a more limited role than I originally thought.

That was my thought in-game, though. My thought after going back through and watching the replay was that in most circumstances, Ryan didn't have enough time in the pocket to get the ball to Gage. There were a few times where Ryan couldn't get through his route progressions. He just didn't have time. It was as simple as that. For that, I don't blame Gage or Ryan or even the play design. Ryan needed more than an second or two in the pocket to get Gage or Pitts or even Calvin Ridley the ball. If better protected, Ryan has that time to allow his receivers' routes to progress. If under duress, he can't. It's not difficult to explain.

The other caveat to this is Smith saying point blank on Monday that he needs to do a better job of getting Gage involved earlier in the game. Of course, defenses are going to dictate just who can be involved, but Smith said early, focused targets can go a long way in that, too.

"My challenge is to get everyone involved earlier," Smith said. "... Some things happened where the ball didn't go (Gage's) way."

"I'm done taking notes."

I'm not saying I gave up on my notetaking with seven minutes left to go in the game, but that's also not... not... what I'm saying, ya feel?

I guess I just got to the point where I was writing the same things over and over again: penalties, inefficiencies on first and second down to put the Falcons in too many third and long situations, protection. It was all the same. And it was all the same when I looked back in my notebook at some of the notes I took last season. New faces, same problems: That was the conclusion I came to.