Falcons make roster moves on practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following players to the practice squad:
- OL Danny Isidora: 6-foot-3, 306 pounds, 5th season, Miami (Fla.)
- DL Mike Pennel: 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, 8th season, Colorado State-Pueblo
- OL Bryan Witzmann: 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, 6th season, South Dakota State
In corresponding moves, the Falcons have released kicker Elliott Fry, wide receiver Juwan Green, and tight end David Wells from the practice squad.
Isidora was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 25 games (six starts) for the Vikings, Dolphins and Chiefs.
Pennel has tallied 150 total tackles (85 solo), 2.0 sacks and two passes defensed in 91 career games for the Packers, Jets and Chiefs over the past seven seasons. He finished with 29 total tackles (13 solo) in 14 games for the Chiefs in 2020.
Witzmann has appeared in 40 games (20 starts) for the Chiefs, Bears and Panthers since entering the NFL in 2014 out of South Dakota State.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles during Week 1 of 2021.