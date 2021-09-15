Falcons Daily: When it comes to growing pains, what is acceptable and what isn't? 

False starts, illegal formations and missed assignments all fall under this "unacceptable" category. While footwork, hand placement and body positioning fall under all things "acceptable" because they are reworkable. You can move through the acceptable. The unacceptable stings.

Even in this breakdown, though, Smith said he isn't the type to write someone off based solely on one performance.

"I am always going to give guys the chance to correct themselves," Smith said, "but if somebody is a repeat offender in that? Then you have to make a decision."

We see this unfolding in the current week as the Falcons prepared to face Tampa on Sunday. We don't need to rehash Mayfield's performance against the Eagles, but we do need to discuss what has unfolded since. Smith said at the beginning of the week that there are options on the table in regards to what the Falcons do at the left guard position.

Dalman played in a series against Philadelphia, and Smith said even with a false start the Falcons fourth round pick "competed" well. Dalman actually has an opportunity to potentially slide into a new role this week. He was working at both center and left guard throughout training camp, but is he ready to take over at left guard full-time? Is it crazy to think he could beat out Mayfield for the starting spot? No, not really. It's not outside the realm of possibility.