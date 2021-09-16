Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan hold healthy respect for Tom Brady

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Arthur Smith was asked during his Wednesday press conference how to best slow Tom Brady down.

The Falcons head coach didn't need a beat to ponder the question. He knew right away he wasn't going to take the bait.

"It's a hard question to answer," Smith said. "1.: I'm not going to sit here and talk about our scheme this week, and, 2.: It's kind of a loaded question. I'm not going to fall for the trap."

RELATED CONTENT:

There's a good reason why Smith wasn't stepping into metal jaws regarding the Tampa Bay quarterback, universally identified by a goat emoji.

"There's a graveyard of guys who have popped off with arrogance about Tom Brady," Smith said. "Nobody has done it better than him. We give him all the respect in the world. There's a reason why he has won seven Super Bowls. If you make mistakes, he's going to make you pay. We have to be better and we have one heck of a challenge at 4 o'clock on Sunday."

That's when the Falcons play their NFC South rival at Raymond James Stadium. It's a tough challenge made far harder by the man under center, a 44-year old who remains elite even at advanced football age.

We've all seen him find unique ways to win games with great and relatively small stakes. Smith pinpointed exactly what makes him so difficult each time out, one trait Brady has you might not think about.