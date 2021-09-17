Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett and quick fixes vs. long-term projects

Ronald Shearer from Port Orange, Fla.

Could it be possible that the Falcons could put together MORE pass rush against Tampa? Brady will be more of a sitting target. He is not that mobile and will definitely not be calling his own number on any running plays giving the defense one less thing to have to worry about. … I sounded angry my last questions it's just we're seeing all the same problems we have had for the last 3 years. I gotta believe I and not the only fan that was hoping for change.

Bair: Don't worry about your last question, Ronald. We'll take passion over everything around here. You love to see it. I can understand the frustration following that Week 1 mess, though it's nice to see so many focused on how to fare better down the road.

In regard to generating more heat, that's a must against the Bucs. While Tom Brady isn't mobile like Jalen Hurts, he isn't a sitting duck. He's smart, gets the ball out quick and is adept sidestepping pressure. The best way to get guys like that is to bring it from interior, where he can't step up in the pocket and deliver a strike. That's the strength of the Falcons defensive front, where Grady Jarrett resides. A big game from him, one that includes a forced fumble or a turnover of some kind, would prime the Falcons for an upset.

Bill Whitten from Killen, Ga.

I know it's been only one game but if there was a do over of the 2021 draft and you Scott had the authority to make the Falcon's first selection would you select Pitts or an offensive lineman? It seems every year and, statistics support that, Matt is one of the most sacked and pressured quarterback in the league. Pitts might be targeted 10-12 times a game while Matt throws 35 to 40 times a game. Doesn't it make more sense to have better protection for your quarterback than to have a super stud tight end that is thrown to maybe a quarter of your passes? Also consider the better holes being opened up for your running backs. I just don't get the Falcons' thinking.

Bair: Me as the GM. I like the sound of that. Probably more for the paycheck than the pressure associated with the job. Despite what I consider excellent armchair quarterbacking, I'm sure Terry Fontenot is probably better suited for the gig.

But…in this scenario and since you're asking. I'd go Kyle Pitts over just about anybody. I think you'd rather have an elite skill player at that No. 4 overall spot than the fourth best quarterback – with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance off the board. You'd certainly take Pitts over the top two tackles taken, Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater. Those guys are tackles, too, and you wouldn't solve your guard problem that way. You aren't taking an interior lineman there, either.