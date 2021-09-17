McElhaney: The one comment from Arthur Smith I couldn't let go

Smith went on to say that he gets bothered by people who step into these roles of leadership within organizations and "act like they are some kind of victim."

"You're well compensated," Smith said. "Players and coaches, we have a job to do… That's the challenge. That's what you want. If you think otherwise, to me, you have the wrong mindset."

There have been times where the Falcons have seemed to fall victim to a narrative, a circumstance, a moment. They're a victim of old ghosts and old haunts. A victim to what was. A victim to how a narrative can slip into an identity if left unchecked.

Consider this statement Smith's way of checking the victimization at the door.

Truth be told, this comment may not mean much in 2021. Some may look at it as a throw away that falls into the dust of old transcripts. If the team performs poorly in the coming weeks, or ends the season far from a .500 record, it may even be drudged up as a way for some to say, "Oh, but you just thought the Falcons could be different…"

However, I am going to hold onto this quote. Maybe it gets me nowhere, but I am going to keep it locked away in its little home inside my head nonetheless… even if it stays there for years. Because one day, if the Falcons do turn this thing around, it will be my marker for why they did.