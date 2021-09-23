Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage miss second straight practice

Both starters valuable to their respective position groups

Sep 23, 2021 at 03:30 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Injury Report.9.23

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- A.J. Terrell and Russell Gage missed another practice on Thursday, making that two in a row as the team continues preparation for Sunday's game against the host New York Giants.

That doesn't bode well for their playing prospects, though it certainly doesn't eliminate them at this stage.

Head coach Arthur Smith won't make a determination on Gage's ankle issue until closer to kickoff. Terrell must cleared the NFL's concussion protocol before he can get back in action.

RELATED CONTENT:

Frank Darby (calf) remains out, which could create an issue if he and Gage can't play. That would leave just four healthy receivers on the roster, though the Falcons could function with that crew and versatile tight ends Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts.

The Falcon will conduct a walk-through practice on Friday, after which they will release their official injury report.

Check out the full Thursday participation report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

