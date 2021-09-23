Great Debate: Can Falcons get hot against Giants, Washington and Jets?

McElhaney: I think you have to win two of the three to feel OK with where you are come the bye week. Look, these are winnable games for the Falcons. I really do believe that. But I should note that I also thought this about the Falcons home opener against the Eagles. We all saw how that game turned out.

But I look at that third quarter against the Buccaneers this past Sunday and I see a team that looks like the team you want the Falcons to be. The defense came up with some timely stops and the offense converted in the red zone. I thought Matt Ryan said it best on Wednesday: "If you can do it once, you can do it again."

Ryan spoke at length about this singular phrase and how important it is for the Falcons. We need to see a consistency with this team that we haven't seen up until this point. We saw them play well for a quarter against Philadelphia. We saw them play well for a quarter against Tampa Bay. Against the Giants this weekend (and Washington and the Jets moving forward) we need to see consistent play carry over from one quarter to the next, from one half to the next. It's not enough for the Falcons to be a one-trick pony (or in this case: a one-quarter football team). They need to be complete.