Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, punters and prospects of re-signing impending free agents 

The Falcons loss to Tampa Bay was three sleeps ago now. We're moving on to the New York Giants. The Sunday contest at MetLife Stadium opens a window of three consecutive games against relatively vulnerable opponents.

Can they make hay against them? Given where the Falcons sit, at 0-2 following consecutive lopsided losses, they should home in on the Giants before thinking beyond that.

That's what we'll focus on in this Wednesday edition of Bair Mail, now delivered by FedEx. How perfect a partnership is that? We're thrilled to have them aboard.

Now, on to your questions:

Chris Atlas from Marrieta, Ga.

Hey Bair. I know another tough loss, especially after climbing back into it they way we did. I'm actually more impressed with improvements that were made between games 1 & 2. It seemed like momentum was shifting in our favor and then when A.J. Terrell got hurt Tampa retook control. What are your thoughts?

Bair: I think it's more correlation than causation here. The Falcons scored again after A.J. Terrell was lost, so it's hard to say the injury was a huge letdown. Even in the fourth quarter, the pick sixes hurt more than everything.

I would agree, however, that losing Terrell was a big blow. He had a great game before getting concussed, pitching a shutout with zero catches on three targets, with two acrobatic, touchdown-saving pass breakups.

He was doing all that against Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, showing the skill we saw all offseason while writing Terrell had made a big leap this offseason.