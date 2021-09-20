Inside Tori's Notebook: Short yardage killers and defensive thrillers

*chef's kiss*

There was one moment that - to me - stood out as much as any other as a marker of what this team - this defense, specifically - can be. I wrote about it in my postgame takeaways, but I feel as though it earns another mention.

It was the moment that I thought shifted momentum the Falcons way on Sunday night.

Atlanta had just scored and Tampa Bay was taking over at its own 23 yard line. And with one dynamic stop after another, the defense put the ball back in the offense's hands to make it a one-score game.

On first down, Foye Oluokun punched the ball out of Leonard Fournette's hands. It's unfortunate it rolled too far to the sideline. If the Falcons jump on that fumble it's a superb example of perhaps the perfect punch out. On the very next play, AJ Terrell flew through the air to break up a long pass. With Terrell having to leave the game immediately after this play to be evaluated for a head injury, it took the cliche about putting one's body on the line to a whole new level. It was a play to be commended (and Smith added on Monday that you shouldn't overlook Isaiah Oliver's position on that long ball, either. They both were showing out in that moment, per Smith).

Then, on third-and-eight, Marlon Davidson and Grady Jarrett put the pressure on Tom Brady. Davidson was awarded the sack, but it was a tandem effort by the two Falcons defensive linemen to bring him down.

It was a series that saw every level of the Falcons defense show up.

Smith was quick to say postgame that the reason the score got out of hand in the fourth quarter was because of the offense, not the defense. He doubled-down on that statement 24 hours later, saying the Falcons gave the Buccaneers 21 points off of turnovers. Say what you want to about the defense's first half, but the unit showed a bit more poise and disruption when it finally settled in in the back half of the game.