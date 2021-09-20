Report: Falcons expected to bring in punters for tryouts this week

A decision on Cameron Nizialek has not been made, per reports 

Sep 19, 2021 at 10:23 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

helmet_cp_091921

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported after Sunday night's loss to Tampa Bay that the Falcons would be bringing in punters, and holding tryouts for them this week.

This news comes after Nizialek shanked two punts against the Buccaneers.

The punting situation in Atlanta has been rocky throughout the last year. The Falcons drafted Sterling Hofrichter in 2020 but released him this August. The front office brought in Dom Maggio this offseason to compete with Hofrichter for the spot, but he was waived from the injured reserve list with a settlement at the beginning of the month. So, Nizialek won the job.

However, reports are noting the Falcons could be looking to move on from Nizialek as early as this week following Sunday's performance.

