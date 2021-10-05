Isaiah Oliver headed to injured reserve with knee injury

Punter Cam Nizialek also placed to IR, Falcons promote two from practice squad

Oct 05, 2021 at 03:25 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

oliver
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver went down with a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Washington. It didn't look good.

He was down for an extended stretch, helped off the field by trainers and carted off the field. He was eventually ruled out of the game, had a Monday MRI and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Current rules dictate that players can return off IR after missing just three games, though it's certain at this time how much time Oliver will miss. He came in on a corner blitz and took a hard hit that knocked him off his line and to the turf. He wasn't able to continue, halting a promising season where he seemed to get his career on track working within Dean Pees' scheme.

He received praise from coaches and teammates alike for steady play in the slot, which became his specialty this season. The team turned to Avery Williams in the slot after Oliver went down.

Also, punter Cameron Nizialek will join Oliver on IR with a hamstring injury. Veteran Dustin Colquitt will get promoted from the practice squad and assume punting duties.

In other Falcons roster news, defensive lineman Mike Pennel has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Safety Shawn Williams, a Georgia alum, and Kicker Elliott Fry has been signed to the practice squad.

