Isaiah Oliver headed to injured reserve with knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver went down with a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Washington. It didn't look good.

He was down for an extended stretch, helped off the field by trainers and carted off the field. He was eventually ruled out of the game, had a Monday MRI and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Current rules dictate that players can return off IR after missing just three games, though it's certain at this time how much time Oliver will miss. He came in on a corner blitz and took a hard hit that knocked him off his line and to the turf. He wasn't able to continue, halting a promising season where he seemed to get his career on track working within Dean Pees' scheme.

He received praise from coaches and teammates alike for steady play in the slot, which became his specialty this season. The team turned to Avery Williams in the slot after Oliver went down.

Also, punter Cameron Nizialek will join Oliver on IR with a hamstring injury. Veteran Dustin Colquitt will get promoted from the practice squad and assume punting duties.