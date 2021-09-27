Inside Tori's Notebook: Keepin' up with Lee Smith, Isaiah Oliver and other overlooked game changers

It wasn't perfect, but it was enough

The Falcons needed this win. They really did. It gives this team some confidence going into a stretch of two more winnable games against Washington this coming Sunday and the Jets in London the next.

This game against the Giants wasn't particularly pretty, especially offensively (of which we have already discussed). But the Falcons did enough to earn a win.

Asked what changed for the offense in the final drives of the game, Ridley said it wasn't that the Falcons were scheming up anything incredibly different than what they were before. From Ridley's perspective, he saw how much this team wanted - or needed - this win.

"I think it was us just wanting to get that win to be honest with you," Ridley said "… We were inconsistent. Some plays we were good. Some plays we were not. We had some good plays out in that drive. We knew we needed to score some points to put us in that position."

Ridley spoke on the importance of consistency a lot on Monday. He said the Falcons are still too inconsistent. However, he did say that he feels this offense is "close" to a breakthrough. For Ridley, he believes this offense looks completely different when there is consistency involved, something this unit hasn't shown quite yet.