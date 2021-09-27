Bair: What happened in Arthur Smith's first win as Falcons head coach more valuable than a milestone

Smith was subdued the day after, focused far more on the upcoming game against Washington than anything else. This win wasn't about a milestone. It was about Smith's quest for steady ascent.

Smith made that clear when asked during his Monday press conference to look back and pinpoint his favorite moment from his first win, he didn't go with anything sentimental. Didn't even mention the game ball that will surely hold a prominent place around the house.

Instead Smith went on for 2 minutes, 35 seconds about the key plays and players that both helped the Falcons win a game and showed that the Falcons are taking the next step. He got specific about those encouraging moments and clear signs of progress.

"It's not about me. It's about the guys in [the locker room] and everybody who's a part of this thing. We're trying to build something here. There's a way we want to run things culturally. We did some good things, but the trick is: can we take another step?

"I don't have any nostalgia about it. I'm focused on the practicality of what we can do to improve. Let's do that and get ready to go play Washington."

Smith was incredibly candid, as he is known to be, right after the Giants game and the following day, about the Falcons need for improvement. They didn't play four quarters of great football but found a way to win at the end.