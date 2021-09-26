How Kyle Pitts was key to Falcons 17-14 win over Giants

Matt Ryan said the Giants defense did a great job on Pitts and Calvin Ridley, at times sending two defenders at Ridley and having safety help in addition to a cornerback or linebacker on Pitts that made it challenging to get them the ball downfield.

"They had a nice plan to come out and keep things in front of them," Ryan said. "[They were] forcing us to check down and be patient,"

Six minutes after Pitts' first catch, on third and goal at the Giants six-yard line with the Falcons down 14-7, Matt Ryan threw a pass to Pitts as he ran across the end zone. Pitts did not catch the ball, but he drew a flag for pass interference on Giants defensive back Logan Ryan.

The flag gave the Falcons a new set of downs and moved them to the one-yard line. Smith caught a pass from Ryan two plays later, and Younghoe Koo added an extra point that tied the game up at 14.

"That was a crucial third-down conversion for us," Ryan said. "And then, he made a great play on the pass interference call, too. When you have a big-body guy like that, and there's off-schedule plays in the red area, you have confidence giving guys opportunities. That set us up to finish the drive off."

After a Giants punt, the Falcons got the ball with just under two minutes remaining. On second and eight, with a little over a minute remaining and the ball at the 50-yard-line, Pitts lost Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers on a route to the sideline and caught a pass for a 25-yard gain.

The catch put the Falcons in field goal range, setting up the game-winning kick from Koo.

Still, it was no big deal for Pitts.

"It's just football," Pitts said. "I don't really let the environment or the situation make or break me."

Pitts finished the game with just two catches for 35 yards, but the stats do not reflect nearly the impact he had in his first NFL win.

"It was exciting," Pitts said. "As a player, it's a little harder to win in the NFL, so just every week you can't take anything for granted, so when we came out the win, it was very exciting."

Call for questions