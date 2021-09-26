Bair: How Falcons' clutch victory over Giants can have lasting effect on 2021 season

Arthur Smith establishing a closer's mentality will be key to building the Falcons up right

Sep 26, 2021 at 07:47 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

giants.column

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Matt Ryan knelt down in the Falcons huddle and gave a quick speech before calling the play.

That last part was unusual but the Falcons quarterback felt it necessary given the circumstances, with less than two minutes left in a tie game with the New York Giants.

It was direct and to the point and, more important than anything, exuded confidence.

"We're going to win this game," Ryan said. "All you have to do is your job."

That's easy to say, harder to truly believe when you're 0-2 following a pair of lopsided losses. These Falcons heard the message, which was preached by head coach Arthur Smith and his staff heading into Sunday's game by showing how to repeat the good, and correct the bad from a disappointing start to the season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Deep down, they believed it. They were going to win this game.

That confidence propelled excellent performance under pressure and helped the Falcons find a way to earn a 17-14 victory here at MetLife Stadium.

It may have done more than that. It may have shown these Falcons how to win. It may have validated what Smith and Falcons leadership have been saying the past three weeks. That they are better than what the final scores showed early this season.

There were conditionals in all that as we wait to see what happens next.

There is something that, after three weeks, we know for certain. These Falcons fight.

"There are tough times. What does it say about you?" Smith said. "After Week 1, Week 2, you get in a game like this on the road; the easy thing to do would be [to say] 'Oh, here we go again.' These guys scratched and clawed and fought. I can't say enough about them and their mentality."

Talk is one thing. Execution is another.

The Falcons were clutch when it mattered most, especially on the game-winning drive.

Younghoe Koo sealed victory from 40 yards out after the Falcons moved 58 yards on six plays. That series was a showcase in late-game, execution, following a 15-play, game-tying drive where the Falcons finally found a rhythm.

Better late than never, and just in the nick of time. With everything on the line, the Falcons found a way to win.

"That's who we want to be," Smith said. "It's never going to be perfect. We know we have a ways to go but, when we needed the last two drives, guys stepped up. They went down the field and scored a touchdown. They kept swinging and found different ways [to win] in the clutch.

"That's what we want to do. We want to be in games at the end. It's a huge learning process, and this is a big step for our program."

If it has a lasting effect well beyond one happy Sunday, if it helps next time they're faced with a do-or-die scenario, these Falcons got a whole lot better and a whole lot tougher to beat in one afternoon.

Smith has nothing to do with what happened in previous years, including a 2020 season where they regularly coughed up late leads. What happened Sunday is, however, a clear break from that. These Falcons were closers. This franchise needs separation from the recent past to help usher in a more prosperous future.

Early-season wins like this can help with that. Assuming, of course, what happened here isn't an isolated incident.

Repeating clutch performances will make this game, in hindsight, a period of accelerated growth. It's surely a big part part of this team's quest toward continued improvement.

Smith's understanding that everything broken wasn't fixed with one good fourth quarter is an important part of that journey. That will be the message going forward, and key to taking the next step forward as a team.

"We have to improve, and we know that. That doesn't change because we won," Smith said. "That's the name of the game, and that's what we're preaching – growth and improvement. Hopefully we see that again this week. We have the right mindset. This will say more about us than anything else.

"Had we found a way to win bigger, that would've been nice. It might've helped everybody's blood pressure of those involved with the Falcons, but this says more about our character. It's something to build off, because we have more things to correct."

Call for questions

We've got a victory Bair Mail set for Monday afternoon. Submit your questions right here, right now, to be join in a wide-ranging discussion of that dramatic win.

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Giants

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants during Week 3 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 65

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 65

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons defense line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons defense line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Dorian Etheridge, Christian Blake, Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 65

Atlanta Falcons prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second halfagainst the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second halfagainst the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after catching a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after catching a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Tajae Sharpe/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 65

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 65

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #97 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #97 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett, Daniel Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 make a tackle during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 make a tackle during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones, Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants captains look on during the coin toss prior to their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants captains look on during the coin toss prior to their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players look on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 65

Atlanta Falcons players look on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett, Jason Spriggs/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 65

Atlanta Falcons players are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, Jonathan Bullard/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Christian Blake/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Christian Blake/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 65

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 65

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

How Kyle Pitts was key to Falcons 17-14 win over Giants

After not being targeted for three quarters, Pitts made three plays in the fourth quarter that changed the game.
news

Twitter explodes after Younghoe Koo's game winning field goal against Giants

The 40-yard field goal was Koo's first game-winner
news

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons victory over New York Giants

news

Matt Ryan becomes tenth quarterback in NFL history to record 350 passing touchdowns

Ryan joins an exclusive club with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and others.
news

Falcons release inactives for Week 3 game vs. Giants

Darren Hall and Feleipe Franks active, set to make NFL regular-season debuts
news

Falcons elevate Juwan Green from practice squad to fortify receiver group vs. Giants

Falcons need reinforcements with Russell Gage, Frank Darby out injured
news

Five things to watch in Week 3 matchup vs. Giants

The Falcons are looking for their first win of the 2021 season. What areas do we need to keep an eye on? 
news

Falcons Daily: The state of the secondary with A.J. Terrell ruled out

Arthur Smith said A.J. Terrell will not play Sunday. Here's what you need to know about the Falcons secondary in his absence. 
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage ruled out vs. Giants

news

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis and Cordarelle Patterson, offensive line issues and young safeties

We discuss carry counts, Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant and more in Friday's mailbag
news

Who will win, Falcons or Giants? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to New York looking to capture their first victory of the season 

Top News

Bair: How Falcons' clutch victory over Giants can have lasting effect on 2021 season

How Kyle Pitts was key to Falcons 17-14 win over Giants

Highlights from the big win over the Giants in New York | Sideline Access

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons victory over New York Giants

Advertising