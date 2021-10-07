Falcons Daily: What do the Falcons do without Calvin Ridley? 

So, where does this development leave the Falcons?

Olamide Zaccheaus has stepped up to fill Gage's spot the last two weeks, and the expectation would be that he continues to do so. Meanwhile, Christian Blake and Tajae Sharpe could potentially share the Ridley load. Ridley has been targeted 42 times through four games, and has a total of 255 receiving yards and one touchdown.

As for depth, the Falcons should have Frank Darby active on Sunday. Atlanta may also need to take it a step further and pull one of their practice squad receivers up for depth. The options there are Keelan Doss, Juwan Green and Austin Trammell.

However, one thing to keep in mind about this offense is that the wide receivers room does not carry the full load of the passing game. With the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst, Atlanta does have options in the passing game that do not fall under the normal wide receiver category. In fact, all four of Matt Ryan's touchdowns this past Sunday were to running backs: Patterson had three, Davis had one. So, Ridley and Gage's absence doesn't necessarily change any of these individual's specific role in the pass game, but it does make it easier on the Jets defense knowing they do not have to account for Ridley or Gage. It makes it that much easier for Pitts to be doubled.