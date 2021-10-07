Calvin Ridley will miss Falcons game against Jets in London

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Receiver Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London for the upcoming game against the New York Jets due to a personal matter, the Falcons announced on Thursday.

The Falcons issued the following statement regarding Ridley after Thursday's practice:

"Due to a personal matter, Calvin Ridley will not travel to the Falcons game in London this weekend. We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter.

"In addition, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson will also not travel to London due to their respective ankle injuries."

The Falcons must carry on without their star receiver and find a way to keep the passing game going. Kyle Pitts will remain a primary target and is someone who can line up in the slot and out wide. Hayden Hurst is another versatile chess piece who could see increased involvement in a scenario where the team plays without Ridley and Russell Gage, who won't make the trip to the United Kingdom.