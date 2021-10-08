Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson, Calvin Ridley previously ruled out of Week 5 contest

Avery Williams showed up as limited with a hamstring issue on Thursday's participation report. The ailment has impacted his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London.

The rookie cornerback was considered doubtful to play the Week 5 contest. Erik Harris (calf) received the same designation.

The timing, from Williams' perspective, isn't great. He was a primary option to take over for slot cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who was lost for the season with a knee injury. If Williams can't go, the Falcons could move Fabian Moreau inside when required and put T.J. Green outside, among other options.

Jaylinn Hawkins should step in if Harris is unavailable.

Head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons will have a better idea on Saturday about whether Harris and/or Williams will be available.

The Falcons previously ruled Russell Gage (ankle), Marlon Davidson (ankle) and Calvin Ridley (personal) out. That trio did not make the trip to London.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

