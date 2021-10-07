Can Dante Fowler, Deion Jones help Falcons defense make quantum leap? -- The Great Debate

This Falcons defense is getting better and more cohesive as the weeks progress, but they still have quite a ways to go. Some things can't be rushed, but rapid progress is preferred and would certainly help this team be more competitive late in tight games.

There were plenty of opportunities to close the Washington Football Team out defensively during Week 4. All of them were missed.

Taking advantage of them, and creating more chances to create havoc, will be key moving forward. That's true on a team-wide level, and on an individual basis.

That got us thinking: which player could help improve this defense in a hurry?

Seems like a good topic for this week's Great Debate.

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney will pick a player, justify it and spend what's left of the word count talking serious trash.

So, let's get started. Tori, who you got? Which player can really help the Falcons crank things up defensively?

McElhaney: I've said this a few times but I'll say it again: I have been fairly pleased by what I have seen from Dante Fowler through four games this season. And even in saying that, I think there is room for continued production from the edge rusher. Fowler is a half step, a millisecond away from coming up with a big tackle or sack. I tend to believe that if someone is so close time and time again that it's not a matter of if they get home, it's when.

We all know what Fowler's 2020 season was, and we all know what the offseason pay cut meant. I think there could have been many opportunities for Fowler to lay low. But that's not what we're seeing him do. He's playing 72 percent of the defensive snaps this year compared to 56 percent of all defensive snaps last year.

Talking to Fowler before the season started, I remember him saying he feels as healthy as he's felt going into a season in a while. I think his injuries in 2020 flew under the radar and we were never really made aware of how much those injuries held him back. I'm not saying Fowler's two strip sacks this year are a byproduct of him being at 100 percent physically, but that's also not... not.. what I am saying. You know?

One more point I will make on Fowler (because, Scott, I know you're going to bring up your chosen player's PFF scores) is that Fowler is no longer in the red in any PFF categories, outside of his coverage grade which I can live with. Through the first four games of the season, Fowler has a defensive grade of 71.4. In 2020, that score was 49.9, the worst season grade of his career.

I say all of this to say this: Fowler has the potential to be a catalyst for this defense in 2021. I think we've already seen flashes of that. And when defenses have to account for Fowler, it opens the door for Grady Jarrett on the interior. So, if Fowler continues to progress, he's someone I can see being a reason the defense produces more as a unit.